Al-Aqsa mosque to remain closed during holy month of Ramadan

Jerusalem: Al-Aqsa mosque to remain closed during the holy month of Ramadan due to the outbreak of coronavirus. This announcement was made by the clerics at the mosque.

Jerusalem Islamic Waqf calls the decision ‘painful’

Calling the decision ‘painful’, Jerusalem Islamic Waqf said that it was necessary for the safety of Muslims. The trust also said that the decision was made after taking the opinion of clerics and medical experts.

Although the mosque will remain closed for public, prayer calls [Azaan] will still take place five times a day.

It may be mentioned that every year during the month of Ramadan, thousands of Muslims offer Taraweeh at the Mosque.

Coronavirus cases in Israel, Phalestine

In Israel, over 12600 cases of coronavirus were reported. The death toll in the country has crossed 140.

Meanwhile, in Palestine, nearly 400 cases of the virus were reported. The authorities have recorded two deaths.

