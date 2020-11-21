Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri died in Afghanistan: Report

Afghanistan: Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri, 69, has died on Sunday in Afghanistan, Arab News quoted Pakistan, Afghanistan media sources as saying.

As reported by the media sources he died likely of natural causes. The development has come just days after reports of Al-Qaeda leader’s passing made the rounds on social media.

Zawahiri’s last appearance can be recalled to a video message which came out on 9/11 attacks anniversary.

His death, if reports come out to be accurate, will lead to a leadership vacuum in the terror organisation. Arab News said it spoke to four sources, including 2 Pakistani and 2 from Afghanistan.