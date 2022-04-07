Al Qaeda terrorist video: Hindu activists seek probe against Karnataka student

Bengaluru: Following the release of a video by Al Qaeda global terrorist Ayman Al Zawahiri showering praises on B.V. Muskan Khan, a student from Karnataka, the Hindu activists have demanded a probe into the matter. They have also urged the investigating agencies to take Muskan into custody.

Divya Hagaragi, a Hindu activist from Kalaburagi district on Thursday demanded the arrest of B.V. Muskan Khan, a student from Mandya district, who was praised by Al Qaeda global terrorist Zawahiri for raising slogans of ‘Allahu Akbar’ against a crowd shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at the height of hijab controversy.

“The student needs to be taken into custody and investigated and ascertain whether she has terror links. Until the investigation is done, she should not be let out,” she said. “If any links are found with terror outfit Al-Qaeda, Muskan should be sent to Pakistan,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health K. Sudhakar on Thursday commenting on the video by Al Qaeda terrorist Zawahiri said Muskan is an innocent. “What can you expect from terrorists,” he stated. “I don’t know why Muskan reacted that way. Everyone should follow the law of the land. Education must be a priority over religion,” he stated.

Al Qaeda global terrorist Zawahari in his 9 minute video praised Muskan Khan, a Karnataka College student from Mandya district for raising Islamic slogans in the college premises at the height of the hijab crisis in the state.

In the video titled ‘The Noble Woman of India’, Zawahari has composed and recited a poem in praise of the Karnataka student. He maintained in the video that he came to know about Muskan Khan through social media videos and was ‘moved by the act of a sister’. Zawahiri has slammed the countries for banning hijab.

Reacting to the video and praising Muskan, the father of the girl, Mohammad Hussain maintained that his daughter was more interested in studies.

Hussain stated that he and his family, especially daughter, do not want any unwanted attention. “It has become a big headache for us. We do not know him. I saw Zawahiri for the first time. We are happy here and living like brothers in Mandya district of Karnataka, we do not want anything,” he explains.

He further said that they are putting them into trouble and they should not do this. It only creates confusion here. “It is wrong to drag Muskan. I request them, do not drag the matter any further,” he said.

Hussain maintained that since the college authorities have not given a chance for Muskan to wear a veil and write exams, she would be admitted to a different college in Mysuru where she will continue her studies, he added.