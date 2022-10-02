Al Wasl Dome come backs to life as Expo City Dubai officially opens

Abu Dhabi: The legacy of Expo 2020 lives on. Expo City Dubai, a new hub for innovation and inspiration, officially opened its door on Saturday, October 1.

Expo City Dubai officially opened one year after the World Expo began and guests were able to visit their favorite attractions, including a surreal water feature, as the redirected site opened a new chapter.

After sunset, stunning images of Al Wasl Dome have come back to life – ushering in the official opening of Expo City Dubai.

The dome will offer five evenings a week — from Wednesday to Sunday, and its attendance is free for all visitors, on an immersive journey that combines amazing technologies with artistic and narrative creativity, and celebrates cooperation, innovation and optimism in embodying the values ​​and vision of the UAE.

#ExpoCityDubai is here! Congratulations to everyone involved in the project, including @creativetechnol, the systems integrator for the stunning RGB pure laser projection installation at Al Wasl Plaza that lives on from #Expo2020 #Dubai.



Learn more: https://t.co/foAbV5yAtE pic.twitter.com/EkGhsYr7o0 — Christie (@ChristieDigital) October 1, 2022

Favorite destination

Expo City Dubai is a favorite destination for major global events including COP28, and supports the UAE’s broader development goals, 2023.

The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, which builds on its resounding success and maintains 80 per cent of its infrastructure.

Expo City Dubai is built on the firm belief that a broad coalition of people working together can drive human progress to help create a more sustainable and dignified future for all.

Expo Dubai was designed to be a model for sustainable urban planning based on innovation and for future cities that are clean, green, technology-enabled and people-centred, which catalyze action on their path towards net zero emissions.

Expo City Dubai provides a business-friendly environment based on technology and digital innovation.

Expo City Dubai celebrates human innovation, imagination and ingenuity and works to inspire future generations through its many educational, cultural and entertainment programs and performances.

What’s open?

Aside from Al Wasl Dome, the Vision and Women’s pavilions also opened on Saturday, in addition to Alif (Mobility) and Terra (Sustainability) that opened earlier on September 1, in time for the opening of schools in the UAE. The 360-degree observation tower, Garden in the Sky, is now also open, as well as the Surreal water feature.

Coming soon

Popular pavilions such as the falcon-inspired UAE Pavilion and KSA pavilion will re-open soon; and details of the re-purposed pavilions of India, Pakistan, Luxembourg, Australia, Egypt and Morocco will also be announced soon.

The city is accessible by the Dubai Metro and will also be home to the Dubai Exhibition Centre, which has hosted a series of world summits, conferences and concerts during the fair.

Expo City Dubai— part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan– builds on the success of the World Expo, which received more than 24 million visits in the last six months.

Expo 2020 Dubai was also the first world exhibition to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, and the first to be hosted by an Arab.