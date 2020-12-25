‘Aladdin’ Siddharth Nigam has a working Christmas

Mumbai, Dec 25 : Telly star Siddharth Nigam is happy to celebrate Christmas on set.

“I am working on Christmas. However, since it was Christmas eve yesterday, I treated everyone on the set of ‘Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga’ with sweets. It was a double celebration for me because we also brought a new house and a new car. So, it has been a rather merry Christmas. I am also planning to do something special for the crew today. I hope the work schedule allows me to plan something,” said Siddharth.

“Due to the work schedule, I don’t get much time to decorate a Christmas tree at home but I sure was very excited on seeing all the beautiful Christmas trees in my society. They all are so charming and I even clicked photos in front of a few of them,” he added.

Wishing his fans, Siddharth said: “I wish this season brings so much joy in everyone’s lives and all their wishes are fulfilled. Merry Christmas to everyone”

He plays Aladdin in Sony SAB’s show “Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga”.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.