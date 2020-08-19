Alair encounter: NHRC directs TS Govt. to pay 5L to kin

Hyderabad: National Human Rights Commission has passed directions to Telangana Government in connection with the sensational alleged fake Alair encounter case. The Commission has passed orders to pay the compensation of 5 lakh each to the deceased’s families.

On April 7,2015 five under trial prisoners, namely, Syed Amjad, Viqaruddin Ahmad, Mohammed. Zakir, Izhar Khan and Mohammed Haneef were allegedly shot dead by the policemen in the escort party at the outskirts of Tanguturu Village in Alair Mandal of Nalgonda District. They were being escorted to Hyderabad from warangal central prison in connection with appearance in court in Hyderabad.

Aftermath encounter many Muslim organizations and civil rights activists have filed a case with NHRC against Telangana State Police officials for their alleged high handedness and claimed the encounter to be a fake and staged managed.

The NHRC had a series of hearings and there were sittings of commssion panel in Hyderabad in which many activists and relatives of the deceased have deposed before the commission. Several policemen were also summoned by the commission.

The Commission while considering entire material on record and reiterating its earlier recommendations directed the Government of Telangana to pay a sum of Rs. Five Lakhs as monetary compensation to the each of five deceased persons families.

The Chief Secretary of Telangana State was directed to submit compliance report along with proof of payment within four weeks.