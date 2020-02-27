Alamgir Masjid Committee offers educational guidance to students

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Masjid Aalamgir, Shantinagar has provided the best opportunity to the students for the studies.

The managing committee of the masjid has decided to provide space for the students who are preparing for their annual examinations to be held from March to May this year.

This program will be implemented from 2nd March. The students will have the facility to continue their studies after Isha prayer till Fajr. For this purpose a portion of the masjid is being reserved on the 1st floor.

Subject experts belonging to various disciplines especially mathematics, science, English will be available for guiding the students atleast for two hours every day.

In order to inculcate the habit of reading among the students, lectures of eminent scholars will be arranged twice a month.

The objective of this program to provide congenial atmosphere for the students and also to inculcate the habit of hardwork besides offering prayers. As per the rules of the program, the students have to deposit their cell phones with the coordinator.

For further details the students may contact Mr Syed Rahmat at 9133450764.