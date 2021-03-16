Alaya brings ‘sexy back’ in latest post on social media

Mumbai, March 16 : Bollywood actress Alaya F. has shared a sizzling hot picture on social media. In the Instagram image Alaya poses in a bikini with her back towards the camera.

She wrote: “Today is one of those days when I just reaaaallly want to jump into a pool.”

Alaya is an avid user of social media. She often posts to keep fans entertained with her pictures and videos.

Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” last year.

