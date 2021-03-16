Alaya brings ‘sexy back’ in latest post on social media

By IANS|   Published: 16th March 2021 12:51 pm IST
Alaya brings 'sexy back' in latest post on social media

Mumbai, March 16 : Bollywood actress Alaya F. has shared a sizzling hot picture on social media. In the Instagram image Alaya poses in a bikini with her back towards the camera. 

She wrote: “Today is one of those days when I just reaaaallly want to jump into a pool.”

Alaya is an avid user of social media. She often posts to keep fans entertained with her pictures and videos.

Daughter of actress Pooja Bedi, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” last year.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 16th March 2021 12:51 pm IST
Back to top button