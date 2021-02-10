Albania reports 1,239 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

Tirana, Feb 10 : Albanian health ministry reported on Tuesday 1,239 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily figure so far, and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the report, Albanian medical staff conducted 4,562 tests in the past 24 hours, of which 1,239 were positive, taking the tally of Covid-19 cases in the country to 87,528, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Sixteen patients hospitalised in Covid-19 hospitals lost their lives in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in the country to 1,488.

Currently, according to the ministry, a total of 471 patients are hospitalised in all four hospitals dedicated to Covid-19 in the capital Tirana.

In addition, the ministry reported 805 recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 52,933.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Prime Minister Edi Rama warned that stricter measures will be imposed in the country due to the surge of new Covid-19 cases.

“There will be stricter measures. The Technical Committee of Experts (on the coronavirus situation in Albania) will convene tomorrow,” Rama said, adding that if citizens respect curfew time and wear masks in public space, the number of cases in Albania will fall.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in some countries with the already-authorised coronavirus vaccines.

Meanwhile, 238 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide — 63 of them in clinical trials — in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the US, according to information released by the World Health Organization on February 2.

