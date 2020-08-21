Alert! Hyderabad roads damaged with over 4000 potholes

Hyderabad: The heavy rains in the city have suffered immense damage. Roads that were not yet taken care of during the recent maintenance works have been dotted with potholes, and the asphalt on many newly-laid roads have washed away, exposing the gravel beneath.

Rains in the last three days in the city resulted in over 4,000 potholes out of which 1500 stretches in a bad condition. While the GHMC had declared that the road repair is already in process and would be done as soon as possible. The restoration work might cost around 45 crores said the GHMC.

Out of the total potholes in the city, 1,656 potholes were located on main roads and the rest on internet ads. Out of the 987 bad stretches, 527 stretches were identified on main roads and 460 stretches on internal roads.

Not only has the road under Langar Houz flyover turned very dangerous, with nearly a foot-deep pothole extending across the road’s width. But also roads in Balanagar, Shaikpet, Bairamalguda, and several other areas where new flyovers are under construction, have gone from bad to worse. Potholes of various sizes can be observed at vital by-lanes, including the ones at Nallagandla, Tellapur, First Lancer, Boiguda Kaman, Mallepally, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Attapur, Jiaguda, Purna Pul and many other parts of Old City. Some main roads at Pragati Nagar, Kukatpally, Gaganmahal Road in Domalguda, Himayatnagar, and Boduppal are also pothole-ridden.

However, as the rains seem endless the GHMC had decided to use road patching materials that can be used during rains.

“We are using a special material so that potholes can be filled even during rains. About 1,000 bags are available with us and another 2,000 bags will be procured immediately,” said GHMC commissioner M Dana Kishore.