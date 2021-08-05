Alert issued after Pulichintala project’s 16th gate breaks down

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) commissioner K. Kannababu on Thursday cautioned people living by the trajectory of Krishna river to be wary as higher flood inflows are expected due to a flood gate breaking.

He issued the flash flood alert as the 16th floodgate of the Pulichintala Project got broken down due to technical issue.

“Officials will set up a stop lock gate in the place of that gate. Because of this, higher flood inflows are expected at the Prakasam Barrage,” said Kannababu.

Flash flood alert issued after the 16th floodgate of the #Pulichintalaproject broke down due to technical issue. APSDMA Commissioner K Kannababu cautioned people living by the trajectory of Krishna river to be wary. #AndhraPradesh @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/CL56NYh1rc — Sruthi Apparasu (@svibhavari) August 5, 2021

The commissioner also alerted Krishna and Guntur district administrations in the light of this development.

He warned people not to cross the river on boats and stay alert.

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav also visited the affected gate and took stock of the situation.

Yadav said the hydraulic girder got broken while the gates were lifted at around 3.30 a.m. in the morning.

The Minister said two project engineers and experts have visited the gate and two more teams of engineering experts have been being called.