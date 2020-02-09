Alert: Major Earthquake likely to hit these areas early tomorrow

A+ A-

New Delhi: A major earthquake measuring up to 6.0 on the Richter scale is likely to hit Central America, California and Mexico between February 9 and 10 reported seismic website Ditrianum.

Seismic researcher Frank Hoogerbeets on his website ‘Ditrianum’ said: “Larger seismic activity may occur later on the 9th or early 10th, possibly reaching mid to high 6 magnitude. Some indication that Central America, Mexico and California are more at risk, but this is by no means a certainty.”

He also added: “This indication does not mean that other regions are excluded. We advice everyone in earthquake-prone countries to have some earthquake plan in place so that you know what to do when an earthquake occurs. It may significantly raise the chance of survival.”

However, his claims have been rejected by many experts who said earthquakes are impossible to predict.

The researcher further claims to be using an advanced system named Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI) to predict potential earthquakes that will happen in the future.

“Also, contrary to what is falsely being claimed, we are not part of any conspiracy theory group. We are not against anyone or anything. We provide information in an impartial manner about the seismic effects from specific planetary and lunar geometry,” Hoogerbeets says.

This report comes amidst a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea today, the US Geological Survey said.

The earthquake hit just after 4pm local time (0600GMT) at a depth of 31 kilometres (19 miles) some 122 kilometres (75 miles) south of Kokopo, the capital of PNG’s East New Britain province, the USGS said.

Geoscience Australia senior seismologist Trevor Allen said coastal communities near the epicentre would have felt “quite strong ground shaking” as the tremblor was close to the shore.