Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on three-year deal

Posted By Neha Published: 6th August 2020 11:44 pm IST
Alexis Sanchez

Milan: Inter Milan on Thursday announced that Alexis Sanchez has signed a permanent contract with the club which runs until June 30, 2023.

“FC Internazionale Milano announce that Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. The Chilean forward has signed a permanent contract with the Club until 30 June 2023,” the club said in a statement.

Alexis moved to the Serie A club on a one-season loan in August 2019 from Manchester United and has made 29 appearances for the San Siro side, scoring four goals.

Manchester United wished Alexis all the best for his future.

“Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer,” Manchester United said in a statement.

The 31-year-old had scored five goals in 45 appearances for the Reds.

Source: ANI
