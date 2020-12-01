Algerian Prez discharged from German hospital after Covid-19 treatment

Algiers, Dec 1 : Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has been discharged from a specialized hospital in Germany following his Covid-19 treatment and was currently recovering, the government said in a statement.

The President “reassures the Algerian people that he is recovering and is due to return home in the forthcoming days”, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Monday.

Late last month, Tebboune had been transferred to Germany for “in-depth physical examination” on the recommendation of his doctors at a military hospital in the capital Algiers.

Tebboune began a self-imposed isolation on October 24 after he had come into contact of some senior officials who showed symptoms of Covid-19.

Algeria has so far reported 83,199 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,431 deaths.

