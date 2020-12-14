Algerian Prez to ‘return home soon’ after Covid-19 recovery

Algiers, Dec 14 : Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has announced that he “will soon return home” following his coronavirus recovery at a specialized hospital in Germany, where he was shifted for treatment in October.

The President, who assumed office in December 2019, made the announcement on Sunday in a five-minute video he posted on his official Twitter account on Sunday, marking his first public appearance in more than two months, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tebboune said he should return home after three weeks at most.

“Despite illness and being away from home, I have been following closely what’s going on in the country,” he said.

“I have ordered the Presidency to discuss with the law expert commission, in a bid to draw up a new election law as soon as possible to carry on the post-constitution process,” the President added.

On October 27, Tebboune was admitted in a specialized treatment unit at the Central Army Hospital in the capital Algiers, before being rushed to Germany a day later for “in-depth medical examinations” upon recommendation of his medical staff.

Tebboune started a self-imposed isolation on October 24 after he had come into contact of some senior officials who showed symptoms of Covid-19.

Algeria has so far reported 91,638 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,584 deaths.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.