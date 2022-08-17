Ali Asgar coming back as ‘Daadi’ on The Kapil Sharma Show?

Mumbai: Ali Asgar aka Daadi’s return to The Kapil Sharma Show is something fans have been waiting for a long time now. Well, his latest statement about collaboration with Kapil has left fans happy who are wondering if Ali is returning to the comedy show’s upcoming season.

For the unversed, The Kapil Sharma Show is currently on a hiatus as the team was on a comedy tour to US and Canada, and Australia. The makers are currently gearing up for the new season and are hiring new members to its team. The premiere date is yet to be announced.

Why did Ali Asgar quit The Kapil Sharma Show?

Ali Asgar, who left the show in 2017, now revealed the real reason as to why he quit and also hinted at re-joining hands with Kapil once more. Speaking to ETimes, he said that he was not ‘creatively satisfied’ with his work which was why he wasn’t too keen on continuing on the show.

“If I am not happy, how will I entertain the audience? So, it seemed better to leave the show then and if something nice would come up, we could collaborate again,” Ali said.

As The Kapil Sharma Show’s new season is coming back with a different cast, fans are hoping Ali Asgar too would make a comeback in TKSS family. The show features Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakraborty and others.

Apart from Ali Asgar, other cast including Sungandha Mishra, Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar had also left the show in past. While Chandan bounced back, Sungandha and Sunil still maintain distance from it.