Ali Asgar is ‘honoured’ to play Akbar in new show

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th August 2020 5:10 am IST

Mumbai, Aug 12 : Actor Ali Asgar says he feels honoured to play a strong character like Emperor Akbar in a new TV show.

” ‘Akbar Ka Bal Birbal’ is a kind of show I have been waiting for since a long time. The show is full of surprises and I feel honoured to play a strong character like Akbar,” said Ali about the light-hearted show.

In the show, Birbal will be played by Vishal Kotian.

“Vishal is a great co-star and we often discuss our scripts off screen and wonder how well-crafted it is at such trying times,” said Ali.

Vishal is playing Birbal for the second time.

He said: “I feel I am blessed as an actor as I got to portray Birbal not once but twice. I am elated to share the screen with king of comedy Ali. Apart from being a wonderful co-star we have developed a great bond too,” he added.

The show will soon premiere on Star Bharat.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close