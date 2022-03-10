Ali Asgar left The Kapil Sharma Show because...

Mumbai: The popular comedy and celebrity chat show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ often grabs headlines for various reason, mainly for its controversies. The show, hosted by comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, received massive coverage in media when their team had a ‘unexpected split’. For the unversed, TKSS grabbed a lot of traction when comedians Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar decided to leave the show abruptly.

The reason behind Sunil aka Dr Gulati’s exit from the show is quite known to all. But, do you know why Ali (who played the role of Daadi) left The Kapil Sharma Show suddenly?

One of the most loved actors and comedians in Telly world, Ali Asgar has been away from our screens for quite some time now, and fans have been desperately wanting him to make a comeback. Ali won millions of hearts with his funny character as a ‘daadi’ in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

In his recent conversation with ETimes, Ali said revealed the reason behind his exit from the show. He said, “It is unfortunate. There are times when you are at crossroads and you have to take a decision. I miss the show and the stage. We have walked together as a team. But a time came when I felt professionally I had reached a point. I moved out due to creative differences as my character had become stagnant and wasn’t going anywhere. There was no scope for improvement in it.”

The Kapil Sharma Show’s Latest Controversy

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently expressed his disappointment on Twitter over not being invited to The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of his upcoming film The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty among others.

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

Post this makers and Kapil were heavily trolled on social media and some even called for the boycott of the show.

Kapil Sharma Reacts

Reacting to the allegations by Vivek, Kapil Sharma took to his Twitter and said, “This is not true Rathore sir you asked that’s why you told, what is the use of giving explanation to the rest who have accepted the truth. Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today’s social media world dhanyawaad.”