Ali Budesh gang sharpshooter who attacked Rakesh Roshan arrested

Mumbai: Maharashtra police on Saturday said that they arrested a notorious criminal and sharpshooter who was involved in the attack on Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan in 2000.

According to police officials, the accused, 52-year-old Sunil V Gaikwad, was arrested from Parsik Circle area in Kalwa, Thane around 9 pm on Friday nearly three months after he jumped parole.

“We had received a tip-off that Gaikwad is coming to Parsik Circle area. Accordingly, we laid a trap and caught him,” senior inspector of Central Crime Unit Anil Honrao said.

“The accused has 11 cases of murder and seven cases of attempt to murder registered against him. One of these includes attempt on Bollywood director Rakesh Roshan’s life in 2000,” he said.

Rakesh Roshan was attacked in 2000

Actor-turned-director Rakesh Roshan was shot at near his office on Tilak Road at Santacruz West in Mumbai in January 2000. Two unidentified assailants, who lay in wait for him outside his office, fired two bullets at him, one of which hit him on the left arm while the other grazed his chest. As the director fell to the ground, the assailants fled the scene.

Rakesh Roshan, who recovered from the shock quickly, got into his car and drove to the Santacruz police station.

“Gaikwad had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and was lodged at Nashik central jail. However, he came out on a 28-day parole on June 26 this year,” the official said.

“He was expected to return to the jail after completion of the parole period. However, he did not do so. He was hiding till his arrest last night,” Honrao added.

Association with Ali Budesh

According to the official, the accused was active during 1999 and 2000 and was involved in several crimes. He was associated with the notorious gangs of Ali Budesh and Subhash Singh Thakur. He was even involved in the attack on Rakesh Roshan.

Ali Baba Budesh is a notorious Indian extortionist and underworld mobster, based in Bahrain. He was mostly active in 1990s.