Ali Fazal makes blink-and-miss appearance in ‘Death On The Nile’ trailer

By News Desk 1 Published: 19th August 2020 9:29 pm IST
Ali Fazal makes blink-and-miss appearance in 'Death On The Nile' trailer

New Delhi, Aug 19 : The trailer of Gal Gadot-starrer Death On The Nile promises a glitzy and seductive murder mystery. However, one is left searching for Indian actor Ali Fazal, who is part of the cast but has a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer that runs for a minute and 51 seconds.

With “Death on the Nile”, director Kenneth Branagh is returns with a new Agatha Christie adaptation, after the commercially successful and star-studded 2017 release, “Murder On The Orient Express”.

Branagh once again casts himself as the brilliant detective Hercule Poirot in his new directorial, which is about a murder of passion aboard a cruise ship on the Nile. The trailer of the classic locked room drama and it comes with a dose of glamour, emotion and mystery, weaving a story of passion and jealousy.

READ:  Aus state's Covid-19 outbreak stemmed from failed hotel quarantine scheme

Actor-director Branagh again teams up with his “Murder On The Orient Express” screenwriter Michael Green for the new Agatha Christie adaptation from Twentieth Century Studios.

The plot of the film follows Poirot getting involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad while on vacation in Egypt. The film also casts Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand, along with Indian actor Ali Fazal.

The trailer gives a sneak peak of many characters, setting base for the story. However, not much is shown about Ali’s character. In addition to his solo blink-and-miss scene in the trailer, one can spot Ali in the background of two or three scenes.

READ:  Bengaluru riots accused Naveen sent to judicial custody

The film is slated to release in theatres on October 23.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close