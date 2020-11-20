Ali Fazal, Sayani Gupta and other B-town celebs reveal their first salary

Mumbai: An interesting trend which on Twitter has got the users revealing details about their first job and first salary. Many celebrities have also declared their first earnings following the #FirstSalary trend thread which started on Wednesday when a Twitter user from Bengaluru asked people to post the details of their first salary.

Bollywood actors and filmmakers shared interesting bits like money they earned to where they spent it.

Bollywood celebrities’ first salary

Actor Ali Fazal who is best known for ‘Mirzapur’ revealed that he drew Rs 8,000 as his first salary at 19. He worked at a call centre through the nights during his college days to fund his fees.

First salary – 8000/-

Age – 19

Call centre during college to fund college fee. https://t.co/z2julqM576 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 18, 2020

Replying to Ali Fazal, actress Nimrat Kaur had posted, “First Salary : 10,000/- Age : 17; Musical skit for a car launch at the Auto Expo Delhi used to open my first bank account.”

First Salary : 10,000/-

Age : 17

Musical skit for a car launch at the Auto Expo Delhi used to open my first bank account. https://t.co/k3Kerh34KF — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 18, 2020

Actress Sayani Gupta took home Rs 12,500 at her first job. She was 21 and worked as a marketing and sales executive in a publishing house/infrastructure research firm.

First Salary- Rs 12,500/-

Age 21

Marketing and Sales Executive in a Publishing House/Infrastructure Research Firm. https://t.co/cwr1BDs5bi — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) November 18, 2020

‘Article 15’ and ‘Thappad’ director Anubhav Sinha revealed that he earned Rs 80 as his first salary at 18. He earned it by giving arithmetic tuitions to a class seven student. He wanted the money ‘for smoking’ during his engineering college days.

First Salary- Rs 80

Age-18

Arithmetic tuition to a class 7 student to earn for my smoking in the Engg college. https://t.co/SmxrV3E2Xf — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 18, 2020

Replying to Anubhav Sinha, filmmaker Hansal Mehta revealed his first income details. “First salary- Rs.450pm; Age-16; Salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp’s Corner selling Fu’s jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe,” the ‘Aligarh’ director had posted.

First salary- Rs.450pm

Age-16

Salesperson at Intershoppe Kemp's Corner selling Fu's jeans and casual wear to earn money for my junior college wardrobe. https://t.co/TYiJi9dQPR — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 18, 2020

Bollywood film editor and writer Apurva Asrani earned Rs 1,000 at 15 working as a salesperson at the Weekender clothing store at Warden Road ‘so that I could vacation in Bengaluru without borrowing money from my father.’

Sharad Kelkar, who appeared in a recent movie ‘Laxmii‘ and as the role of Shivaji Maharaj in ‘Tanhaji Ji: The Unsung Warrior’, told that his first salary was Rs 2500.

First salary – Rs. 2500

"Age – 18"

Gym instructor — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) November 18, 2020