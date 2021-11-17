Ali Fazal shares unique experience of dubbing for first space film

Mumbai: As the first look of his upcoming space film is revealed, actor Ali Fazal shares how dubbing for this film was so unique for him.

Ali said, “It’s something I haven’t dabbled with before, it was more like an experiment to try and pull this off in some very unlikely conditions too but that’s a surprise for all for later. We tried to fit in a large concept into these frames, I do hope people like it because if they do, we will go five steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film – yes there might be versions left to showcase.”

Even though the actor did not reveal any further details, the film is directed by Aarti Kadav who earlier made the sci-fi film ‘Cargo’ featuring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, the film premiered at the MAMI film festival and was eventually released on Netflix.

In recent times, Ali appeared in Netflix anthology ‘Ray’ and web series ‘Call My Agent’.