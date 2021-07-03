Alia Bhatt begins shooting for ‘Darlings’

Mumbai: Few days after announcing the wrap-up of her much-awaited film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, actor Alia Bhatt has commenced the shooting for her next movie ‘Darlings’.

The movie will also mark Alia’s first film as a producer under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Student Of The Year’ actor shared a series of monochrome pictures from her vanity van, where she can be seen getting ready to shoot for the first day of her film.

In the caption, Alia penned a heartwarming note that read, “my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!”

She continued with the note saying, “I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t – because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S – wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)”

On a related note, Alia’s ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Vijay Varma also took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself from the sets of the film. He can be seen holding the movie’s clapperboard as he gears up to shoot for the film.

“So happy and excited to be back on a set again! Anddddd for a film that I have been sooo stoked about for the longest time. #Darlings in production now. Wish me luck coz I’ll need it to match the roaring talents of my fellow artists on this one,” Vijay wrote talking about co-stars, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah.

‘Darlings’ is a unique story of a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating through crazy circumstances as they try to find their place in the world.

The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of these two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

The project that will be co-produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment, will also mark the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen with a feature film.

‘Darlings’ will also star Roshan Mathew. Legendary lyricist Gulzar and music director Vishal Bhardwaj will be reuniting to compose songs for the movie.

Other than ‘Darlings’, Alia Bhatt has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in ‘Gangubai Khatiawadi’ helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘RRR’ with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.