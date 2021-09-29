Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor as her ‘life’

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and posted a dreamy photo with Ranbir where the lovebirds could be seen enjoying a gorgeous sunset together reportedly in Jodhpur

By ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 29th September 2021 10:57 am IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor (Instagram)

Mumbai: As Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older on Tuesday; his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt shared a romantic birthday post for him.

Alia took to her Instagram handle and posted a dreamy photo with Ranbir where the lovebirds could be seen enjoying a gorgeous sunset together reportedly in Jodhpur. “happy birthday my life,” the ‘2 States’ actor wrote in the caption.

Soon after she posted the picture, fans of the rumoured couple were all hearts for them. Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Shaheen Bhatt and Manish Malhotra also commented with heart emojis.

In the picture, the duo sat on what seemed like a riverbank, with their back towards the camera, as Alia snuggled onto Ranbir’s shoulder. They gazed together at the horizon as the sun was setting behind the clouds. Alia sported an all-white look while the birthday boy was seen wearing a t-shirt and jeans along with his trademark black cap.

On the film front, Ranbir will be soon seen in Luv Ranjan’s next, ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Shamshera’. While on the other hand, Alia too will be seen in ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘Darlings’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Takht’.

