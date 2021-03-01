Alia Bhatt launches her own production house

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Sunday has announced her own production house Eternal Sunshine Productions. Taking to her social media and shared her company’s logo along with the official announcement.

“And I am so happy to announce… PRODUCTION! Eternal Sunshine Productions. Let us tell you tales. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday night.

Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen too posted about the production house on her Instagram page.

The news about Alia’s production house has been doing rounds since 2019 but nothing official was said about it so far.

With no time, her family and friends from the industry too congratulated Alia Bhatt on new beginning. Filmmaker and her mentor Karan Johar wrote: “You go girl.” Her mother and actor Soni Razdan said: “Congratulations ! Super duper proud.” Celebrity diet and fitness consultant Rujuta Diwekar said: “You go girl!! Congrats!!” Rakul Preet Singh and Zoya Akhtar both wrote “congratulations” followed by heart emojis.

Alia will soon be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and also has “Brahmastra”, “RRR” and “Darlings” lined up over the next months.

Speaking about her much-aniticipated upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, the movie has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”. The drama features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. This is the first time that Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt have come together for a film.