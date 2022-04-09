Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s total net worth will stun you!

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines for their rumoured wedding. If the hot buzz in the industry is to be believed then, Alia and Ranbir will tie knot at RK House in Chembur here on April 14th. Though the couple is yet to react to the reports, Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt recently confirmed that the wedding is happening. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will be held from April 13-15th.

According to Pinkvilla, Ralia’s mehendi function will take place on April 13. This will be followed by haldi/sangeet on April 14 and baraat on April 15. However, the exact date is yet to be confirmed. A few reports are also saying that the couple will tie the knot on April 14 itself.

With their wedding rumours going strong, fans are equally interested to know more about their lifestyle, net worths and more. In this write-up, let’s have a look at their individual and combined massive net worth which will surely leave your surprised!

Ranbir Kapoor’s Net Worth

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth is around Rs 330 crores. He has made a name for himself in the industry by featuring in critically acclaimed movies and commercial hits like Wake Up Sid, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Barfi, Tamasha, Sanju among others. He has reportedly hiked his fee and charges over 50 crore per project.

Apart from this, Ranbir also earns huge chunks brand endoresements and investments.

Alia Bhatt Net Worth

Alia Bhatt, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012, has a massive net worth of over Rs 150 crore. The actress reportedly charges between 5-8 crores per film and makes about Rs 1-2 crore for each brand endorsement.

Considering the above figures, Ranbir and Alia’s combined net worth stands at nearly Rs 500 crores. Isn’t that too huge?

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to share the screen space for the first time with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie which also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, is slated to hit the screens on 9 September 2022.