Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding album [20 Photos]

Mumbai: Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially husband and wife now. The couple got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14 after dating for almost 5 years at Ranbir’s residence ‘Vaastu’ in Mumbai‘s Pali Hill. They exchanged the wedding vows in the presence of entire Kapoor-Bhatt Khandaan and close friends.

Ditched the mainstream red lehenga, Alia Bhatt wore a hand dyed ivory organza saree. Both the bride and the groom twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits.

Social media is flooded with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pictures and fans can’t stop gushing over them. Inside glimpses are full of love, laughter, happiness, family reunion, cakes, and champagne. Have a look at them.