Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding gets postponed

Mumbai: One of much-hyped upcoming events of Bollywood is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. According to Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt, the Bhatt-Kapoor shaadi was supposed to happen on April 14-15. However, according to latest updates, nothing as such happening as the wedding date has been pushed.

Alia’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt, in an interview with Aaj Tak on Tuesday, that the wedding is not happening on April 14 and there are no functions on April 13 either, thanks to media!

“The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there’s a lot of pressure. I give my word that there’s no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon,” Rahul informed.

Ralia fans are waiting for the couple to announce their wedding officially soon.

Other Updates

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding will reportedly take place at the Kapoor family home in Chembur. The house has been decked up in the past few days and security arrangements have also been put in place.

The couple, who is head-over-heels in love with each other, will be tying the knot in Punjabi style, reports say. Bollywood celebrities who are expected to grace their D-Day are — Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others.