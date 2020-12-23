Alia Bhatt responds on her marriage with beau Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: We all are quite aware that Ranbir Kapoor has happily settled into a relationship with Alia Bhatt and he is no more a ladies’ man. Their romance is growing stronger by the day so much that they are even planning to take it to the next level soon. Not only this they have fit right in with each other’s families as we see Alia Bhatt visiting Ranbir’s family quite often.

Earlier, it was reported that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor decided to not get hitched in 2020 due to their work commitments.

And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt reacted to the reports of her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Contrary to all the reports and speculations, Alia said she is too young to get married now. She also added won’t be taking that step anytime soon.

“When will I marry? Why is everyone asking me when I’m going to get married? You know I’m only 25 years old, and I think it’s too soon to get married right now.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together for the first time on screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. However, this is not their first professional project together. If things had gone differently, the couple were supposed to share the screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Balika Badhu around 15 years ago, a film which was never realised.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia reportedly began dating sometime at the end of 2017, when they signed Brahmastra together. Since then many rumours were doing rounds about their relationship. But they let the cat out of the bag by making a grand entry at Sonam Kapoor‘s wedding reception.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress recently returned from Hyderabad after finishing her part for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, RRR and will be joining Sanjay Leela Bhansali soon for her much-awaited film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.