Alia Bhatt second pregnancy rumours spread like wildfire

Mumbai: Months after welcoming her daughter Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s second pregnancy rumours have been spreading like a wildfire on internet.

It all started when Alia Bhatt recently shared a picture of herself with two flowers and wrote “2.0 Stay tuned..”. Media circles and social media users were quick to jump the gun and conclude that Alia was hinting at her second pregnancy. Her fans asked whether 2.0 means the actress is expecting her second child. She also shared more pictures of her maternity wear line adding more fuel to the speculations. Rumours also have it that she is not accepting any movie offers currently.

Neither Ranbir nor Alia have reacted to the news yet. Also, it’s funny to speculate about Alia Bhatt’s second pregnancy, but we’re sure the actress will be least bothered by these false rumours and may also choose not to respond regarding the news being circulated.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 after dating for five years. They welcomed their first child, daughter Raha in November last year, three months after their wedding.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. She is also preparing for the release of her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stones with Gal Gadot, and Brahmastra 2 with husband Ranbir Kapoor.