Alia Bhatt shares sun-kissed click with positive note amid huge flak over nepotism

By Rasti Amena Updated: 28th August 2020 1:48 pm IST
Image Courtesy: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt might be getting trolled heavily on social media over ‘nepotism’ and for her upcoming movie, Sadak 2, but she seems determined to keep her face towards the sunshine. 

The latest Instagram post proves it all.

The ‘Kalank’ actress took to her Instagram and shared a sun-kissed picture of herself, but what catches attention is the caption. She wrote, “Keep your face towards the sunshine and the shadows will fall behind you.” In a picture, she is seen wearing an oversized shirt as she flips her hair back, with a swimming pool and greenery in the backdrop.

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

The actress has been facing flak on social media over the past two months after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise. Though Rajput’s suicide has nothing to do with her, certain remarks by her father Mahesh Bhatt on the incident did not go down well with netizens, who began censuring Alia.

Soon after Sushant’s demise, actress Kangana Ranaut reignited the nepotism debate and slammed many star kids, especially Alia, with harsh words. However, Alia did not react to it and in fact, remained silent.

But recently when the trailer of her upcoming movie ‘Sadak 2’ was released, netizens started spewing venom against her. The trailer received 11 million dislikes within a week, making it the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.

