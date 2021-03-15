Alia Bhatt’s first look as Sita from SS Rajamouli’s RRR unveiled

Mumbai: One of the most fashionable stars of Bollywood Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 28th birthday today. On her special day, the makers of Tollywood’s much-aniticipated upcoming movies RRR have unveiled her first look as Sita.

Taking to Twitter Rajamouli wrote, “Strong-willed and resolvent SITA’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all 🙂 @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan #RRR #RRRMovieSita ❤#RRR.” The actress too dropped her look on her social media accounts.

Alia Bhatt is playing Sita, the wife of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, the freedom warrior. Ram Charan is playing Alluri.

Written and dircted by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli, RRR narrates a fictional tale based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

Rajamouli’s period action film Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) will hit the screens on October 13 in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam as well.