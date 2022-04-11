Alia, Ranbir remove Salman Khan from their wedding guest list?

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s hot couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding is one of the most-anticipated events of the industry. Though the exact is yet to be confirmed, rumour mills are rife that the duo will exchange the wedding vows in the wee hours of April 17th.

According to Pinkvilla, Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will kick-start on Wednesday, April 13th. Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail party will be held at RK Studios, Chembur.

As the wedding date nears, fans are curious to know who all from Bollywood will be gracing the private ceremony to bless the couple. If the latest buzz is to be believed, superstar Salman Khan has not been invited for the big wedding.

Well, we all know that Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor share ‘not so good’ equation with each other ever since the Jagga Jaasoos actor started dating Khan’s ex Katrina Kaif (now his ex). A few days ago, speculations were rife that Alia and Salman Khan’s equation turned sour because of the shelving of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Inshallah. Given all this, we might see the Dabanngg star’s absence at Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Other Bollywood celebrities who are expected to attend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s D-day are — Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others.

Pinkvilla also reported that the couple will also host a grand reception at the luxurious Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai next weekal.