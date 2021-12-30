Alia to Athiya: Meet all upcoming Dulhans of 2022

Mumbai: From Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Patralekhaa-Rajkummar Rao, this year gave us a lot of marital surprises. Their heartwarming wedding pictures had sent social media into a daze. All these Bollywood brides took the internet by storm with their classy, regal and breathtaking looks.

However, there are several other lovebirds in B-town who have been painting the town red with their love stories and we can’t wait to see them in wedding avatar. From Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, to KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, we hope to see these Bollywood couples who getting married in 2022.

As 2021 is about to end, let’s take a look at the upcoming brides of the tinsel town, although no official confirmation has been made yet.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are madly in love with each other, might get married next year. The couple made their relationship public when they arrived together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.

2. Nandita Mahtani

Vidyut Jammwal got engaged to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani on September 1, this year. Reportedly, the couple might get married in 2022.

3. Athiya Shetty

Lovebirds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who made their relationship official recently, might be the next to get married. Their cute captions and comments for each other on social media always make fans go aww.

4. Mouni Roy

Best known for her role in ‘Naagin’, Mouni Roy has been constantly making headlines for her personal life as there’s a spree of speculations floating around about her relationship with Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar for a while now. It is being said that the actress is looking forward to get married in January next year.

5. Richa Chaddha

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha (Instagram)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have never shied away from flaunting their love for each other on social media. The two actors reportedly started dating after the release of their film, ‘Fukrey’. They were supposed to get married in 2021 but had to postpone their wedding because of second wave of COVID-19.

6. Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Instagram)

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019. Ever since then, fans have been waiting for them to take the next step,

7. Kiara Advani

Fans who have been waiting for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to confirm their relationship for a long time now. The on-screen chemistry between the two in Shershaah won millions of hearts. Ever since they shared the screen together, fans can’t wait to see them get married.

8. Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s have been dating each other for a while now. However, they have not said anything about plans of getting married yet. A few reports have it that the couple might take their relationship to the next level in 2022.