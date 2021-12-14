Alia to Malaika: All celebs COVID+ Kareena met recently

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday took to her Instagram and confirmed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. In a note, she wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully. I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”

It is also being reported that Bebo’s house has been sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Along with Kareena, her friend Amrita has also tested positive for coronavirus.

The duo had been attending several parties recently and hence might be super-spreaders of the deadly virus. Keep reading to know the celebrities whom Kareena met recently.

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence in Mumbai on December 8 and his closest friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen making their way to the bash. Celebs who attended the party were — Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor threw a dinner party on December 7 at her residence. It was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others. Masaba Gupta and Naina Sawhney were also there at the get-together. The ladies posed for a number of pictures together which had went viral on social media.

Girls night out at Rhea Kapoor’s house (Instagram)

Yesterday, Kareena`s official spokesperson in a statement had told that both Kareena and Amrita had contracted COVID-19 at an “intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catch up.”

BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR tests as soon as possible.