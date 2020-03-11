menu
search
11 Mar 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Alia, Varun get nostalgic as ‘Badri…’ clocks 3 years

Posted by Qayam Published: March 11, 2020, 2:00 pm IST
Alia, Varun get nostalgic as ‘Badri…’ clocks 3 years

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” recently completed three years since it was released.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Alia shared a clip from the film’s song, featuring her playing Holi with Varun.

“Happy Holi” popped up on her Insta story at the end of the video with the hashtag “#3yearsofbkd”.

Varun too shared his glimpse from the movie.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” is a sequel to Alia and Varun’s 2014 film “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved