Alia, Varun get nostalgic as ‘Badri…’ clocks 3 years

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” recently completed three years since it was released.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Alia shared a clip from the film’s song, featuring her playing Holi with Varun.

“Happy Holi” popped up on her Insta story at the end of the video with the hashtag “#3yearsofbkd”.

Varun too shared his glimpse from the movie.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” is a sequel to Alia and Varun’s 2014 film “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”.