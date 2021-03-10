Alia, Varun, Shashank Khaitan secretly discuss ‘Dulhania’ 3?

Mumbai, March 10 : The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” released four years ago on this day. The actors and director Shashank Khaitan got on a video call to secretly discuss part three of the franchise.

Alia posted a snapshot from the call on Instagram stories, where the trio is seen celebrating four years of the film.

In the image, Alia wrote: “Here we are four years later secretly discussing part 3! Love you guys! Happy 4 Years to us.”

The first film in the franchise, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania”, opened in 2014. In 2017, the second part titled “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” was released. Both films starred Alia and Varun, though the stories bore no connection.

Alia and Varun made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar’s 2012 film, “Student Of The Year”.

