Alicia Silverstone says her son never had antibiotics

Published: 19th December 2020

Los Angeles, Dec 19 : Actress Alicia Silverstone says her nine-year-old son Bear has never taken antibiotics, and is happy that he is healthy.

“He’s (her son) such an example of health. This is a child who is plant-based,” the actress said, reports etonline.com.

“To never have needed antibiotics in nine years and to never have needed any kind of medical intervention… most kids have so many ear infections, they’re taking medicine all the time. I’m not saying I wouldn’t give it to him… I’m saying he doesn’t need it,” she added.

In fact, her son has been unwell just twice.

“This is a kid who’s been (sick) twice in his life. Twice. For, like, a few hours. He said, ‘Mommy I don’t feel good. I’m going to lay down’. In his whole life, twice. He can get a snot nose, but he’s still climbing trees,” Silverstone said.

“He’s just so healthy. I just want to share that with the world. So people can see that a plant-based baby is really healthy… It’s not like they’re just doing okay. They can do better,” she added.

