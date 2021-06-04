Alien-like creature spotted in Jharkhand; truth behind viral video revealed

A video of a strange humanoid figure wandering on a highway of Jharkhand at night has grasped the attention of netizens. The 30-second-long clip shows the pale, thin figure lit up by the headlights of the bikers who shot the scene on their phones.

Viewers flooded the comments with speculation, some saying the figure was an alien while others believed it to be a ghost. Some viewers simply made fun of the wild imagination of others.

You can watch the video here:

The video has become talk of the town. People are assuming it to be an Alien and it actually could be, keenly observe the 13th second of the video, A red Lapros wing UFO flying with jangling sound. Place-Near Hazaribagh,Jharkhand @isro @NASA @aajtak @ndtv @republic @BBCWorld pic.twitter.com/P4hcLf5yNn — Ashutosh Gautam (@Ashutos32363607) May 29, 2021

The presumed alien walks at a leisurely pace and stops to turn around and look at the passing motorbikes, who dodge and hurry along their way.

The video garnered international attention, with the UK and Spanish news portals like LadBible and La Capital reporting it. Ekta Kapoor reposted the video and wrote that the video was very scary for those sleeping alone.

But soon enough, a local news channel found out the truth, and it was not as dramatic as the comments would have you believe.

Jan Doot News interviewed the two young men who filmed and posted the video as a WhatsApp status. They confirmed that it was simply a naked woman that they had seen and recorded that night at Kharsawan Road on their way home from Chakradharpur to Seraikela.

“It was a lady walking down the road without clothes… The clip circulating online is 30-second long, I have the full video of one and a half minutes,” said Deepak in Hindi.

“We were returning to Seraikela from Chakradharpur after attending a funeral of a friend’s mother. We got scared when we first saw the woman and stopped at a shop near the highway. When a few others reached the spot, we asked if they too saw the woman. She was not a witch. She was a woman and this was also confirmed by other passers-by,” said Deepak.

Over the last few days, the clip has been widely circulated on social media and over messaging platforms like WhatsApp, with claims that it was filmed in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh. Some viewers even managed to spot a “UFO” in the clip and tagged NASA.

