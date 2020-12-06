Aligarh man beaten up in court for planning interfaith marriage

New Delhi: A 21-year-old Muslim from Aligarh was allegedly abused and beaten for planning to register his inter-faith marriage with a Hindu girl, the police said on Saturday. He was on his way to register his marriage in an Aligarh court, they said.

Earlier, the man was dragged away and arrested by the police on Thursday as he impersonated himself as a Hindu to marry the girl. “He introduced himself as Sonu & I talked to him knowing he was Hindu, later I got to know he is a Muslim,” the girl, who hails from Chandigarh, told ANI. She is also found to be a minor.

“ An FIR for kidnapping was filed by the woman’s family in Punjab,” said Abhishek, SP (City, Aligarh).

A case has been filed at Civil Lines police station on charges of criminal intimidation, rioting, and others.

"A man and a woman arrived at the Court to apply for marriage. Some people thrashed the man & its video went viral. We've come to know that a case regarding abduction of the woman was registered at Mohali," says police

“In further investigation, we received information that the man had been assaulted while he was on his way to register his marriage in Aligarh court. An FIR has been filed for assault for the attack in the court complex. We will investigate the incident parallelly,” the SP said.

A video on social media shows Sonu being dragged out of court on Thursday. In one of the videos, the girl could be seen shouting that she “loved” him, while she was held by police personnel.

The girl who came to #Aligarh to marry a man from another community.