News Desk 1Published: 1st November 2020 1:27 am IST
All AP higher educational institutions to reopen from Monday

Amravati, Nov 1 : All higher educational institutions, universities and affiliated colleges, across Andhra Pradesh will reopen from Monday.

Unlike alternate half days for schools, colleges will function on all six days of the week, said an official.

“A new academic calendar for non-professional courses, professional courses and post-graduate programmes was released,” said an official.

However, classes for first year professional and non-professional undergraduate courses will commence from December 1.

After a gap of five months, educational institutions in the southern state are reopening, following all standard operating procedures aimed at warding off the Coronavirus pandemic.

