All applications for Hajj 2021 cancelled: Hajj Committee of India

New Delhi: The Hajj Committee of India on Tuesday announced that all the applications for the pilgrimage this year stand cancelled as Saudi Arabia has stated that only a limited number of people residing in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform Hajj due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a circular, the committee said that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has issued a statement informing that due to coronavirus pandemic conditions it has decided to allow citizens and residents inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia only to attend Hajj this year in limited numbers and international Hajj has been cancelled.

“Hence it has been decided by the Hajj Committee of India that all the applications for Hajj-2021 stands cancelled,” the circular signed by Hajj Committee of India’s Chief Executive Officer Maqsood Ahmed Khan read.

Last year also the government had decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2020 after the Kingdom conveyed that pilgrims should not be sent in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.