‘All arrested men who raised anti-Muslim slogans belong to RSS’

Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati has reportedly claimed that all the men arrested recently over anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar are members of the RSS.

In a video which has surfaced on the internet, Narsinghanand claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “betrayed its supporters.”

Earlier this month, anti-Muslim slogans were raised at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Subsequently, the Delhi police, after massive social media outrage, arrested eight men including BJP Delhi spokesman, Ashwini Upadhyay, who was immediately granted bail.

Reacting to the arrests, the fanatic priest seems disappointed with the Modi government and the RSS for not bailing them out.

In the video, he can be heard saying that the arrested accused are RSS men and hardcore supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“They never spoke a word against the RSS or Narendra Modi and always supported Modi,” says Narsinghanand, adding that the accused spent all their time creating “a favorable environment for BJP.”

He further goes on to say that Depak Singh and Azad Vinod, both the arrested accused) are like his sons and both worked hard for BJP and RSS.

Narsinghanand also attacks the Delhi police for arresting them and said that the BJP betrayed them.

Previously, Narsinghanand made headlines when he made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the Press Club of India. Recently, the hate preacher was banned on Twitter for defecating hate on the micro-blogging platform.