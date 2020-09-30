All Babri accused acquitted by Special CBI court

Lucknow, Sep 30 : A Special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992, has acquitted all 32 accused saying the act of demolition was spontaneous and not a planned move.

Those acquitted in the case include former Deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, former Union Ministers M.M. Joshi, Uma Bharti, former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, among others.

Special CBI judge S.K. Yadav, in his verdict, said that the demotion was not a planned incident but a spontaneous act.

The court further said the CBI had failed to substantiate the charges levelled against the 32 accused persons for the past 28 years. The court also said that the video recordings submitted to the court were ‘tampered with’.

As soon as the court announced the acquittal of the accused, jubilation broke out outside the court, in Ayodhya and Lucknow, where supporters of the leaders were present to celebrate the occasion.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.