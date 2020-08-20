All barriers removed for intra-Afghan talks, says Ghani

Kabul, Aug 20 : Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday said that “all barriers and excuses have been removed” ahead of the intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban.

Addressing security forces in Kabul, he also urged the Taliban to reduce violence and to be a part of the peace process, saying that “peace with dignity and long-lasting peace will come”, reports TOLO News.

“We have prepared all conditions for a peace with dignity. We have met all conditions for a peace with dignity,” Ghani said.

“We have shown our will and our commitment,” he said, citing the release of the Taliban prisoners and holding the Loya Jirga.

He called on the Taliban to accept the ceasefire and to start negotiations with the Afghan government soon.

“We want to bring a peace so that all the tribes of Afghanistan live together in a peaceful and secure atmosphere,” he added.

Informed sources said on Wednesday that the Afghan government will not finalize the release of the remaining 320 Taliban prisoners, out of the 400 controversial detainees, unless the Taliban ensures the release of 20 Afghan commandos.

The list of 5,000 prisoners was given to the Afghan government by the Taliban to be released ahead of the intra-Afghan negotiations — the peace talks that are now expected to be held in Doha.

Source: IANS

