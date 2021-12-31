All celebs who own Lamborghini, Range Rover in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: It is known fact to all that celebs believe in enjoying lavish lifestyle. And when it comes to Tollywood biggies like Ram Charan Teja, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu among others, loves to splurge their big pockets on the things they desire. Be it posh villas or luxurious wheels. Here’s take a look at T-town celebrities who are proud owners of swanky Lamborghini and Range Rover.

As per multiple reports, Rebel Star Prabhas has some multi-crore, luxurious wheels parked in his garage. He has a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster that is reportedly priced at Rs 6 crore and also a Range Rover among others.

One of the Tollywood’s richest actors Jr NTR became the first Indian to bring home a Lamborghini Graphite Urus worth Rs 3.10 crore. Apart from it, he is also a proud owner of Range Rover Vogue.

Allu Arjun is known to be one among the biggest petrol-heads in the Telugu film fraternity and his coolest set of wheels proves it. He is a proud owner of Range Rover Vogue.

New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast pic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2019

Range Rover Vogue is among the high end cars parked in Ram Charan’s garage. Apart from these actors, Vijay Devarakonda and Mahesh Babu also own the swanky wheels.