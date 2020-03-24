All countrymen should follow corona prevention advisories: Naidu

Amaravathi: The national president of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh state Nara Chandra Babu Naidu on Tuesday called upon the people of two Telugu speaking states to strictly follow the advisories issued by the state and central governments for the prevention of corona virus.

He also urged the people to follow personal hygiene and added that all should follow five stages to prevent the virus. He warned that the corona positive patients could spread it to others if they go out and rom around. Addressing media persons in the city, he urged the two state governments to announce special packages to come to the rescue of the poor people of the two states while simultaneously taking steps to keep the virus at bay.

He felt that a delay was done by the governments had in keeping all those who have come foreign countries in quarantine He made it clear that the prestige of the country would grow at international level if it had successfully tackled with the virus.

He said that the governments should also come to the rescue of all those daily wage earners who had lost their livelihood due to the lockdown in the two states while reminding that they had extended to all the victims of cyclone hudhud during their rule.

He welcomed the decision of the union government to postpone the elections of Rajya Sabha. Referring to the decision of AP government to hold assembly session, Naidu faulted the decision and asked the state government to review it in the wake of the sudden increase in the total number of corona virus cases.

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.