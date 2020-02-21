All Elected Representatives are Public servant: Sara Mathew

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Social activist, Sara Mathews slams central government and the Telangana state government for denying permission for peaceful protest in Hyderabad.

On January 28, 2020, the police have denied permission for a 48-hour sit-in protest by women against the CAA-NRC-NPR.

The Convenor of Joint Action Committee (JAC) proposed the women sit-in protest on February 9, 2020, which was again denied by the Hyderabad police.

After that, a new application has been filed with police commissioner Hyderabad to grant permission for holding women’s protest on February 16, which is again denied by the Hyderabad police.

India is witnessing anti-CAA protest in different states. Shaheen Bagh of Delhi becomes the centre of the anti-CAA protest which is lead by the women.

Sara Mathews said that the Telangana police is denying permission for the peaceful protest and they are giving permission for the BJP and RSS to hold their Pro-CAA rallies which is biased.

“If the police think they suppressed people like this, it is going to become a big explosion which is nobody can able to handle,” she further added.

BJP is set to organize pro- CAA rally in Hyderabad on March 15 in which the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah is supposed to address the rally and clear doubts against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

She said that the police and all elected representatives are actually the public servants. They are paid by the public tax and instead of working for the public they consider themselves as masters.