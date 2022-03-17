All England Open: Sindhu, Saina enter second round

Posted by Neha  |   Published: 17th March 2022 8:57 pm IST
Birmingham: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal entered the second round of the 2022 All England Open Badminton Championships after winning their respective matches in women’s singles here at Utilita Arena.

The two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu defeated Wang Zhi Yi of China 21-18, 21-13 in her first-round match that lasted for 42 minutes.

Later in the day, playing on court 10, Saina Nehwal defeated World No 51 Beatriz Corrales of Spain 21-17, 21-19 in 38 minutes.

In men’s singles, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen also notched up opening round wins.

World Championship silver medallist Srikanth defeated Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-18, 21-14 while, World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya, defeated fellow Indian Sourabh Verma 21-17, 21-7 in a match that lasted 33 minutes.

