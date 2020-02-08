All Exit polls predict AAP will sweep Delhi

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: The voting process for Delhi assembly elections for a total of 70 constituencies concluded on February 8 and all eyes are on exit polls.

As per the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), media houses release exit polls after 6:30 pm on Saturday.

NewsX-Polstrat, NewsX-Neta, ABP-CVoter, Republic-Jan ki Baat, India Today-Axis, and Times Now-IPSOS have an exit poll suggesting that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be on a strong position.

Times Now-IPSOS, too predicted Aam Aadmi Party will sweep Delhi with 44 Assembly seats. India Today-Axis exit poll results, AAP is predicted to win 9-10 seats. Republic–Jan ki Baat, in its exit poll, has predicted that Kejriwal-led-AAP will win 48-61 seats. Newsx-Neta exit polls have also predicted that AAP will return to power with 50-56 seats. India TV exit poll predicted AAP is predicted to sweep Delhi with 44 seats

Also Read Delhi polls: What a loss would mean for Kejriwal or Shah

All exit poll surveys have correctly predicted that the grand old Congress party is not likely to open its account.

In the elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making another attempt to return to power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to stage a comeback after 22 years.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years between 1998 and 2013, is expecting a resurgence in its vote share.

In the last elections in 2015, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had registered a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 seats. The BJP had got three seats while the Congress drew a blank.

The AAP is contesting on all 70 seats this time, while the BJP has fielded its candidates from 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies — two for Janata Dal (United) and one for Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The Congress is contesting on 66 seats, leaving four seats to its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).